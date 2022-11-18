JUST IN: Gunmen reportedly kill ex-Enugu commissioner

Gunmen on Friday night shot dead the former Commissioner for Rural Development in Enugu State, Gab Onuzulike.

Onuzulike, who was also a former Chairman of Oji River Local Government Area, was reportedly shot dead at Nkpokolo Achi while returning from a burial ceremony.

The ex-commissioner’s elder brother, Elvis Onuzulike, was also shot dead by the hoodlums.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

