Army, police kill 2 suspected assailants of ex-Enugu commissioner

A joint security team of police and army has killed two persons involved in the killing of a former Commissioner for Rural Development in Enugu State, Gab Onuzulike, and his brother in the state.

Onuzulike and his brother were shot dead by the assailants along the Nkpokolo-Achi Road in the Oji-River local government area of the state on Friday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Enugu.

He said the assailants infiltrated Enugu State through its boundary in Anambra from the Oji River LGA.

The spokesman said: “Pending the receipt of a detailed report, kindly be informed that the preliminary report reveals that the two assailants that attacked and murdered Onuzulike and his brother at Nkpokolo-Achi in Oji-River LGA, were neutralised by a joint police/army team.

“The team swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident and intercepted the hoodlums at Inyi community of the same council area, as they were escaping into Anambra.

“The team recovered one AK-47 rifle and one pistol with several live ammunitions as well as the Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep belonging to the deceased.

“The team also recovered a Toyota Camry car the assailants attempted to snatch from another victim and a RAV4 Jeep they used for their heinous criminal operation as well as two mobile phones, among other items.”

