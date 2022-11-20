Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday November 20th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Wike dares Ayu to approach court over corruption allegations as PDP crisis festers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday reopened his corruption allegation against the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.Read more

2. Atiku campaign organization predicts early victory in 2023 election

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation declared on Saturday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would win the 2023 presidential election on the first ballot.Read more

3. APC on course to win 2023 presidential election – Oshiomholel

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday predicted the party’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.Read more

4. ‘Atiku and Obasanjo fought over the use of PTF money to purchase cars for girlfriends,’ Tinubu claims at APC rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claimed on Saturday his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, fought with former President Olusegun Obasanjo during their time in government.Read more

5.National Assembly appoints Tambuwal as acting Clerk

The National Assembly Service Commission has given its approval for Mr. Sani Magaji Tambuwal, a former secretary of finance and accounts, to be named as the assembly’s acting clerk.Read more

6. IMF proffers solution to Nigeria’s forex crises, Naira depreciation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has offered advice to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on exchange rate management, and how to solve the Naira’s depreciation.Read more

7. Out-of-school children in Nigeria now 18.3m – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has lamented that discrimination against children based on ethnicity, language, and religion was rife in countries across the world.Read more

8. Panic in Oyo community after armed robbers write residents on planned operation

A community in Oyo State has raised alarm over a threat letter sent to them by armed robbers.Read more

9. Police arrests 2 for alleged attempted fraud in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected fraudsters for an alleged attempt to dupe a woman of N600,000 in the state.Read more

10. Oparanozie wins Chinese title with Wuhan Jianghan

Desire Oparanozie of the Super Falcons has helped her club Wuhan Jianghan to win the 2022 Chinese Women’s Super League championship.Read more

