Posers as Twitter restores Donald Trump’s account

Twitter under its new billionaire CEO, Elon Musk, has lifted former US President Donald Trump’s suspension from the platform.

The decision to reinstate the suspended account, according to Musk, was drawn from the wish of the people.

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Musk, earlier on Friday, had conducted a poll asking users to vote for or against the reinstatement of the former president’s account.

Last check by Ripples Nigeria confirms that people who voted for the reinstatement outnumbered those who voted for his continued suspension, with 52% of people for while 48% votes against the decision.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Recall that Donald Trump’s account was banned following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

There have, however, been feelers, from socio-political commentators, that the October purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk was a key agenda from Republicans to return Trump as president in 2024.

Critics, especially of Democrats, have maintained that failed attempts by principal figures in the Republican party such as Donald Trump to launch and market new social media led to pushing Musk to buy the Twitter as a social media platform resputed for its influence on politics and business across the world.

Donald Trump had, in the wake of his suspension, launched Truth Social, a private social media that crashed out soon after its launch.

On the poll reinstating Trump, data scientists have noted that the margin was close to be followed, noting that a 4% difference was no clear index.

On Saturday morning, however, Trump’s return to social media, Twitter, had become the hot topic, generating over 1.4M conversations, according to checks by Ripples Nigeria.

Meanwhile, as at the time of this report, the former president is yet to make a statement.

