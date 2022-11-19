Sports
Oparanozie wins Chinese title with Wuhan Jianghan
Desire Oparanozie of the Super Falcons has helped her club Wuhan Jianghan to win the 2022 Chinese Women’s Super League championship.
The previous three Chinese women’s Super League championships have been won by Oparanozie and her Wuhan Jianghan colleagues.
In the 10-team Chinese women’s topflight, the Wuhan Jianghan came out on top.
Read Also: Ordega over the moon after Russian title win with CSKA
Oparanozie took to social media and tweeted in response to her team’s victory in the league.
Behold your Chinese Women’s Super League Champion🏆🥇🏅#WhatAYear! #Proud💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/PbPBDq6gpJ
— oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9) November 19, 2022
The 2022 Chinese Women’s Super League was its eighth season under its current configuration, making it the league’s 26th overall.
