Oparanozie wins Chinese title with Wuhan Jianghan

Desire Oparanozie of the Super Falcons has helped her club Wuhan Jianghan to win the 2022 Chinese Women’s Super League championship.

The previous three Chinese women’s Super League championships have been won by Oparanozie and her Wuhan Jianghan colleagues.

In the 10-team Chinese women’s topflight, the Wuhan Jianghan came out on top.

Oparanozie took to social media and tweeted in response to her team’s victory in the league.

The 2022 Chinese Women’s Super League was its eighth season under its current configuration, making it the league’s 26th overall.

