Ordega over the moon after Russian title win with CSKA

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega has expressed her excitement after helping CSKA Moscow win the Russian women’s Cup on Friday.

CSKA emerged this year’s champions after defeating Zenit 2-1 in the final played inside Gazprom Arena.

It is the second time the club will win the Cup title after first clinching it in 2017.

Ordega took to her social media handle and wrote:

What more can I say???

Thank you God… three medals 🥇 🥈🥈in a year👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 what a year💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 I’m blessed🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 what God can not do doesn’t exist… what have I done to deserve this God??😭😭 pic.twitter.com/t8rRP9YIVW — ordega francisca (@OrdegaF) November 4, 2022

The last time CSKA played in the final was in 2020 where they lost 4-2 on penalties to city rivals Lokomotiv Moscow, after regulation time ended goalless.

The first edition of the Russian Cup was played in 1992, with Interros Moscow emerging champions.

