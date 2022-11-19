National Assembly appoints Tambuwal as acting Clerk

The National Assembly Service Commission has given its approval for Mr. Sani Magaji Tambuwal, a former secretary of finance and accounts, to be named as the assembly’s acting clerk.

This was made known in a statement on Friday by Ahmed Amshi, the NASC Chairman.

However, the head of NASC stated that Tambuwal would collaborate with Olatunde Ojo, the departing clerk, who is now on his three-month Pre-retirement Leave.

According to him, the move was made in order to adhere to the Authentication Act, which states that only the substantive clerk may transmit the Appropriations Bill, which is presently being worked on by the National Assembly, to the President.

He said, “The Commission further resolved that the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Ojo Olatunde Amos continues to work with the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Magaji Tambuwal until his retirement date of 14 February, 2023 in order to ensure the success of the ongoing 2023 Appropriation Bill’s processing that should be transmitted by only the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Authentication Act.”

Other key officers appointed to man the top management team of the National Assembly bureaucracy included – Mr. Ogunlana Kamoru, Secretary of Legal Services who was elevated to the position of Acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA).

Mrs. Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya, who was formerly the secretary of special duties but is now the secretary of legal services, was also a part of it.

Additionally, Mr. Umoru Barde Ali, the director of pharmacy, has been named the acting secretary of research and information, and Mr. Birma Shuaibu M, the director of legislative, has been named the acting secretary of human resources.

The list also featured Mr. Inyang Clement Titus, Director of Accounts, who is now Acting Secretary of Finance and Accounts, and Mr. Omogbehin Yomi V, Director, Legislative, who is now Acting Secretary, Special Duties.

