INSECURITY: Gani Adams launches Oodua security outfit in Kwara

Given the growing concerns over insecurity in most parts of the country, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Friday, launched Kwara State chapter of the Oodua Dependable Security Team.

Adams, who admitted that Kwara remains an integral part of the Yoruba-speaking region, noted the security team was necessary to beef up security in the South Western region of the country

The activist argued that the initiative was an attempt by Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) to address the security situation across Yorubaland and beyond.

He added that the team would also assist the existing security agencies with surveillance and information gathering across the 16 local government areas of the state.

He said: “Various security challenges have most hit Nigeria. The South West is not spared either. In our attempt to check the security deficit, there is a need for us to address the situation, and that is why we are here to salvage the situation.

“This is part of our plan and ongoing strategy to reduce the security deficit in Yoruba land. The security team is to re-energise our grassroots security network across the South West region and beyond.

“Of the 36 states in Nigeria, Kwara is the ninth largest in area, but the sixth least populous, with an estimated population of about five million people.

“The Oodua Dependable Security Team will be complementing the efforts of the police in the state, especially in the area of intelligence gathering and surveillance.”

“We have our security team that is very active and visible in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Kwara is our present point of call for the launching and inauguration of the Oodua Security Dependable Team because I believe that the state is very strategic to us in Yoruba land”, he added.

