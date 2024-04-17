Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Electricity Tarrif Hike: Power minister’s performance further tears NANS apart

As Nigerians continue to lament the recent increase in electricity tarrif amid the regular collapse of the national grid, the two factions of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), have taken different positions on the performance of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.Read more

2. NCAA cracks down on illegal commercial operations by private jet owners

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has cracked down on unauthorized commercial operations by private jets, suspending the permits of three jet operators.Read more

3. Reps give SEC 21-day ultimatum to account for unremitted N45bn

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) to reconcile the N45 billion unremitted operating surplus recorded from 2007 to 2021.Read more

4. EFCC to arraign Cubana chief priest for naira abuse Wednesday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the Cubana chief priest, Pascal Okechukwu, for alleged abuse of the naira at the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday.Read more

5. Ganduje gets more support, as APC denounces purported suspension as ‘fake news’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has vehemently denied the reported suspension of its National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, calling it a “devious act of imposters” and “fake news.”Read more

6. Kaduna Assembly sets up panel to probe El-Rufai’s govt

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday set up a 13-man committee to investigate how former governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration spent the $350 million obtained from the World Bank.Read more

7. Nigerian govt bows to pressure, gives approval for Dangote, modular refineries to pay naira for crude

The federal government of Nigeria appears to have bowed to pressure from domestic crude oil refiners like Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant and other modular refinery operators in the sector and has given approval for them to have the option to pay naira or dollar for crude oil.Read more

8. NUPRC issues fresh directives to oil producers to meet local demands before exporting

The Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has issued a new directive that oil producers in the country must sell crude to domestic refineries before attending to foreign demands.Read more

9. Nigerian govt warns Lagos, Ogun, 29 others risk severe flood

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, said on Tuesday that 148 local government areas across 31 states are at risk of severe flood this year.Read more

10. PSG, Dortmund into Champions League semis with comebacks vs Barca, Atletico

PSG have reached the semifinal of the Champions League after pulling off an incredible comeback against Barcelona.Read more

