Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, April 19, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. EFCC declares Yahaya Bello wanted for alleged N80.2bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, wanted for alleged corruption.Read more

2. Another court stops enforcement of Ganduje’s suspension from APC

Relief came the way of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulahi Ganduje, as a Federal High Court in Kano has ordered his suspension from the party by his ward, be stopped.Read more

3. YORUBA NATION: Oyo govt goes after MKO Abiola’s wife, demolishes her residence

Wife of the late billionaire businessman and politician, MKO Abiola, Modupe Onitiri-Abiola is currently on the run after posting a video online supporting the invasion of the Oyo State Governor’s Office and the state House of Assembly by self-styled Yoruba Nation agitators last week Saturday.Read more

4. FG, NNPC challenge El-Rufai, Rainoil boss to prove return of subsidy claims

The Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) have refuted claims by former Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai and Gabriel Ogbechie, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rainoil Limited that petrol subsidy is back.Read more

5. Another Chibok girl, Lydia Simon, with three children regains freedom

One of the remaining 89 female students of the Chibok Girls’ Secondary School in Borno State who were abducted in 1994, has been rescued few days after the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of their abduction by the Boko Haram terrorists.Read more

6. Melaye, Ortom clash at PDP meeting over ex-governor’s support for Tinubu (Video)

Dino Melaye, the Kogi State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Novenber 2023 governorship election in the state, on Thursday clashed with former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, at the PDP North Central Zone leadership meeting.Read more

7. Cardoso justifies CBN defence of naira, but says it’s not reason for depletion in fx reserves

In an attempted defence of the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) to defend the domestic currency, the naira, the governor of the apex bank has distanced the decision from the depletion of the foreign exchange reserve.Read more

8. NGX: Investors continue to endure bearish sentiment, lose N35bn in five hours

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N34 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

9. Police rescues three children locked up in Lagos home

Police operatives in Lagos have rescued three children allegedly locked up in a room at Agodo-Egbe in the Ikotun area of the state.Read more

10. Liverpool out of Europa despite second-leg win over Atalanta

Liverpool have been knocked out of the Europa League despite beating Atalanta 1-0 in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie on Thursday night.Read more

