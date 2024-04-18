Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, April 18, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. In counter ruling, Abuja court gives EFCC go-ahead to arrest Yahaya Bello

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the go-ahead to arrest the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and subsequent arraignment for alleged fraud.Read more

2. Tinubu to terrorists, kidnappers: You will be defeated

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the economic security of Nigerians.Read more

3. Kano court judgement on Ganduje faulty – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdulkarim Kana, said on Wednesday the party has not been served with the court order suspending Abdullahi Ganduje as the party’s national chairman.Read more

4. Kaduna speaker explains why assembly is probing loans under El-Rufai

The Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, on Tuesday, gave reasons why the House is probing the loans collected by the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.Read more

5. Cubana Chief Priest mocks EFCC after securing bail, says ‘Money na water’

Lagos socialite and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has mocked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), shortly after perfecting a N10 million bail condition slammed on him by a Federal High Court following his arraignment on charges of abusing and mutilating the Naira.Read more

6. Elumelu, Osinbajo, others cheer on as Onakoya’s 58-hour chess marathon begins

Many Nigerians including former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu, are cheering Chess master, Tunde Onakoya on as he begins his attempt at a world record.Read more

7. NGX: Investors lose N457bn as bearish sentiment continues

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N457 billion at the end of trading on Wednesday.Read more

8. Police arrests two APC members for printing fake cards in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo have arrested two members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for allegedly printing fake membership cards ahead of next weekend’s governorship primary in the state.Read more

9. EFCC warns Nigerians against obstructing operatives on duties

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned Nigerians against obstructing its operatives from carrying out their duties.Read more

10. Holders Man City out of Champions League after shootout loss vs Real Madrid

Defending champions, Manchester City have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after losing a penalty shootout against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.Read more

