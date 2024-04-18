Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, April 18, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. In counter ruling, Abuja court gives EFCC go-ahead to arrest Yahaya Bello
Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the go-ahead to arrest the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and subsequent arraignment for alleged fraud.Read more
2. Tinubu to terrorists, kidnappers: You will be defeated
President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the economic security of Nigerians.Read more
3. Kano court judgement on Ganduje faulty – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdulkarim Kana, said on Wednesday the party has not been served with the court order suspending Abdullahi Ganduje as the party’s national chairman.Read more
4. Kaduna speaker explains why assembly is probing loans under El-Rufai
The Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, on Tuesday, gave reasons why the House is probing the loans collected by the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.Read more
5. Cubana Chief Priest mocks EFCC after securing bail, says ‘Money na water’
Lagos socialite and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has mocked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), shortly after perfecting a N10 million bail condition slammed on him by a Federal High Court following his arraignment on charges of abusing and mutilating the Naira.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, April 17, 2024
6. Elumelu, Osinbajo, others cheer on as Onakoya’s 58-hour chess marathon begins
Many Nigerians including former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu, are cheering Chess master, Tunde Onakoya on as he begins his attempt at a world record.Read more
7. NGX: Investors lose N457bn as bearish sentiment continues
Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N457 billion at the end of trading on Wednesday.Read more
8. Police arrests two APC members for printing fake cards in Ondo
Police operatives in Ondo have arrested two members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for allegedly printing fake membership cards ahead of next weekend’s governorship primary in the state.Read more
9. EFCC warns Nigerians against obstructing operatives on duties
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned Nigerians against obstructing its operatives from carrying out their duties.Read more
10. Holders Man City out of Champions League after shootout loss vs Real Madrid
Defending champions, Manchester City have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after losing a penalty shootout against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...