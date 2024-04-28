Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, April 28, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. IPOB warns against jailing Nnamdi Kanu, accuses Judge of bias

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a stern warning on Saturday that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, will not be sacrificed to protect corrupt politicians.Read more

2. ALLEGED N30BN FRAUD: Witness tells court how ex-HoS, Oyo-Ita, allies diverted govt funds to private accounts

A prosecution witness, Hamma Adama Bello in the trial of former Head of Service (HoS), Winifred Oyo-Ita on Thursday, narrated before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, how the defendant and her subordinates allegedly diverted public funds into their private companies.Read more

3. Olukoyede appoints chief of staff, 14 directors in EFCC

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has appointed Michael Nzekwe as his chief of staff.Read more

4. Court stops APC ward leaders in Kano from suspending Ganduje

Justice A.M. Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Saturday, restrained some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee in Ganduje Ward from suspending the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.Read more

5. Ex-Kogi Gov, Yahaya Bello opens up on alleged school fees refund case

The former governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello has refuted claims circulating online that the American International School Abuja (AISA) is poised to refund $760,000 in school fees he paid for his children.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, April 26, 2024

6. Akinmurele emerges YPP governorship candidate in Ondo

Mr. John Akinmurele on Saturday emerged the Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate in the November 16 election in Ondo State.Read more

7. Zenith Bank shareholders approve holdco structure

Shareholders have approved the move by the Zenith Bank board to become a holding company.Read more

8. Nigerian Bureaux De Change operators push for unified retail FX market

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has announced plans to create a unified structure for the retail end of the country’s foreign exchange market.Read more

9. Measles kills 19 children in Adamawa

Measles has reportedly killed 19 children in Mubi local government area of Adamawa State.Read more

10. EPL: Chelsea fight back to draw at Villa; Man Utd, Liverpool also drop points

Chelsea came from two goals down to play a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in a Premier League clash on Saturday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now