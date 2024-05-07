Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. State Police: Lagos Assembly faults IGP Egbetokun’s position, says it’s unacceptable

The Lagos State House of Assembly, on Monday, condemned the position of the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun on establishment of state police, saying he did not consider the reality of insecurity on Nigerians.Read more

2. Crisis hits Edo Assembly as speaker suspends Shaibu’s allies

The Edo State House of Assembly was plunged into crisis on Monday following the suspension of three lawmakers by the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku.Read more

3. Nigerian govt denies considering establishment of foreign military bases in the country

The Federal Government, on Monday, denied reports that it is considering the establishment of foreign military bases in the country to counter insurgency and other crimes.Read more

4. Demolition looms as Lagos commissioner says 80% of buildings in Lekki lack approval

The Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development,.Olayinka Olumide, said on Monday 80 percent of buildings in the Ibeju Lekki-Epe corridor have no government approval.Read more

5. Niger forces arrest notorious Nigerian bandit leader, Kachallah Mai Daji

A notorious Nigerian bandit leader, Kachallah Mai Daji has been arrested by Nigerien security forces while attempting to rustle cattle in the neighbouring country.Read more

6. Governing Council suspends UNICROSS VC over alleged gross misconduct

The Governing Council of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) has suspended the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Augustine Angba, over allegations of gross misconduct.Read more

7. SEC to delist naira from P2P platforms in crypto crackdown

In its continued crackdown against cryptocurrency platforms and a bid to checkmate the manipulation of the local currency value in the foreign exchange market, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to delist the naira from all Peer-to-Peer platforms.Read more

8. Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers to N206/kWh

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) has reduced the electricity tariff payable by its Band A customers to N206.80 per kilowatt-hour.Read more

9. Man in police net for allegedly defiling minor inside mosque’s restroom

The Ogun State Police Command has said that its operatives have arrested a 40-year-old man, simply identified as Abiola for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old minor (name withheld) at the Olorunloba Mosque restroom located on Ondo Road in Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of the state.Read more

10. Olise stars as Palace thrash Man Utd 4-0

Michael Olise scored a brace to help Crystal Palace thrash Manchester United 4-0 in a Premier League clash on Monday night.Read more

