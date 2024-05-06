News
Governing Council suspends UNICROSS VC over alleged gross misconduct
The Governing Council of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) has suspended the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Augustine Angba, over allegations of gross misconduct.
The Council made the decision during a meeting held on Monday, May 6, 2024, where they voted to relieve Angba of his duties with immediate effect.
The council also appointed Professor Stephen Oshang from the Faculty of Agriculture to serve as the acting Vice-Chancellor until further notice.
Read also: New York Judge threatens Trump with jail for violating gag order
The suspension is coming on the heels of a vote-of-no-confidence passed by some staff members of the university on January 17, 2024.
The staff, who protested the non-payment of five months’ salary arrears, had carried placards with slogans like “This Management and the VC must go” and “We don’t want them any longer.”
Though Angba criticized the staff unions, claiming that four members had hijacked the union and incited others to protest on the streets, the Governing Council’s decision suggests that they found merit in the allegations against the embattled Vice-Chancellor.
