Governing Council suspends UNICROSS VC over alleged gross misconduct

The Governing Council of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) has suspended the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Augustine Angba, over allegations of gross misconduct.

The Council made the decision during a meeting held on Monday, May 6, 2024, where they voted to relieve Angba of his duties with immediate effect.

The council also appointed Professor Stephen Oshang from the Faculty of Agriculture to serve as the acting Vice-Chancellor until further notice.

Read also: New York Judge threatens Trump with jail for violating gag order

The suspension is coming on the heels of a vote-of-no-confidence passed by some staff members of the university on January 17, 2024.

The staff, who protested the non-payment of five months’ salary arrears, had carried placards with slogans like “This Management and the VC must go” and “We don’t want them any longer.”

Though Angba criticized the staff unions, claiming that four members had hijacked the union and incited others to protest on the streets, the Governing Council’s decision suggests that they found merit in the allegations against the embattled Vice-Chancellor.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now