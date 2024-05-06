Nigerian govt denies considering establishment of foreign military bases in the country

The Federal Government, on Monday, denied reports that it is considering the establishment of foreign military bases in the country to counter insurgency and other crimes.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, noting that the Federal Government was aware of the false alarm being raised in some quarters about discussions with some foreign countries on the siting of foreign military bases in Nigeria.

He urged the public to “totally disregard this falsehood”.

He said: “The Federal Government is aware of false alarms being raised in some quarters alleging discussions between the Federal Government of Nigeria and some foreign countries on the siting of foreign military bases in the country.

“We urge the general public to totally disregard this falsehood.

“The Federal Government is not in any such discussion with any foreign country.

“We have neither received nor are we considering any proposals from any country on the establishment of any foreign military bases in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian government already enjoys foreign cooperation in tackling ongoing security challenges.

“And the President remains committed to deepening these partnerships, with the goal of achieving the national security objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

