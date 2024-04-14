News
Despite tarrif hike, 85% of Nigerians still enjoy electricity subsidy —Govt
The Federal Government says despite the recent increase in electricity tariffs, around 85 per cent of Nigerians still enjoy electricity subsidy across the country.
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who made this known when he spoke as a guest in an Hausa programme of Radio Nigeria Kaduna, “Hannu Da Yawa” on Saturday, noted that the tarrif increase was necessary as the government will save over N1tn from the fresh tariff hike.
Idris who also reacted to complaints from many callers into the programme over the increment in electricity tariff recently announced for Band A customers by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, noted that he had on record that 85 per cent of the Nigerian population who fall under different categorisations outside the Band A regime still enjoy the subsidy
In a statement issued by his Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim after the programme, Idris said with the disproportionate amount of electricity subsidy, approximately 40 per cent of Nigerians were benefiting from it while about 15 per cent of the electricity consumer population comprising affluent individuals and industrial clusters, enjoy about 20 hours of electricity.
Nigerian journalists work in 'most difficult times' —Information Minister, Idris
“Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said that the over N1tn that would be saved from the withdrawal of electricity subsidy will be reinvested in improving power supply and the provision of social services for the country,” part of the statement reads.
“Idris emphasised that 85 per cent of the population who fall under the different categorisations of the new electricity supply regime still enjoy the subsidy.
“The minister further stated that the new Electricity Act, signed by President Tinubu, had strengthened the governance structure of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and empowered the agency to place severe sanctions on electricity distribution companies for infractions relating to billings and supply of electricity to consumers,” it said.
