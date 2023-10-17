Nigerian journalists work in ‘most difficult times’ —Information Minister, Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says Nigerian journalists are working in the “most difficult times” and need to be encouraged as well as paid their dues.

Idris who was speaking with journalists in an interview session in Abuja on Monday, said due to their peculiarities,

journalists deserve better conditions as they “sometimes pay the supreme price like the armed forces.”

“Peculiarity allowance for journalists is a contentious issue. However, we all agree that journalists need to be encouraged and have their dues,” Idris said.

“This is because, they are working under and during the most difficult times, and sometimes, they pay the supreme price just like members of our armed forces.

“Many times, you see journalists have been embedded with members of the armed forces when they go to fight insurgents in the country and many of them come back with injuries.

“You saw what happened recently in Zamfara, where a journalist lost his life because of the activities of bandits. These are not desirable things and every Minister of Information would want to see that this comes to an end.

“I advocate that journalists should live better. I am also conscious of the fact that they operate within the confines of our economic boundary.

“It is, therefore necessary that we look, not in part, but in whole, that at the end of the day, we are also seen to be responsible citizens of the country,” the Minister opined.

