NSCDC arrests man for alleged vandalisation of stadium floodlights

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Yakubu Isiaka for allegedly vandalising the floodlights at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

The NSCDC Commandant in Cross River, Mr. Charles Brown, disclosed this when he briefed journalists on the arrest of two persons for allegedly vandalising public infrastructures in the state.

He said the second suspect, Goodnews Orum, was arrested on Saturday.

The commandant added that Isiaka would be arraigned in court on October 19.

He said: “Isiaka was arrested last week by our men at the UJ Esuene Stadium at about 10:00 p.m. for allegedly vandalising two control panel lights in the stadium.

“Goodnews, on the other hand, was arrested at Mary Slessor Road in Calabar with two hard saws, knives, a sack, and other implements trying to vandalise a streetlight at about 2:00 a.m.

“My men also recovered about five yards of very expensive armoured cable dug out from streetlights around Mary Slessor from another vandal who escaped on sighting our men and left the exhibit behind.

“We will continue to put in more efforts to rid the state of vandals of critical public infrastructures.”

