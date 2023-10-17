Lagos Blue Rail line resumes, to operate 74 daily trips from November

The Lagos Blue Rail line has resumed full operations following a brief suspension which was necessitated by the need to clear traders off the tracks.

The announcement of the resumption of passenger operations was made on Monday by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who also said the number of trips will be increased from 54 to 74 beginning from November.

The governor who made the announcement through his verified X account, warned Lagosians that the Blue Rail Line tracks are not a marketplace.

“I am happy to announce that the LRMT Blue Line is back on track energised with an increase in trips from 12 trips to 54 trips per day and this will rise to 74 trips by the end of November, thanks to the hard work of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority,” the Governor wrote.

“The first trip starts at 6:30 am and your daily commute has now become even smoother with a schedule you can plan around as well as with the Cowry Card and discounts to help you plan your expenses better.

“We temporarily paused the Blue Line this weekend for your safety, and now we have fully energised the line for a brighter future.”

Sanwo-Olu also warned against nefarious activities around the rail tracks, said apart from being dangerous, offenders will be prosecuted.

“Please do not attempt to access the rail tracks for any nefarious or otherwise activities and it bears repeating that the train tracks are not a marketplace.”

