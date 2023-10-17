LAWMA launches manhunt for driver who threw waste from car

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), says its operatives have launched a manhunt for a motorist who allegedly threw waste from the window of her car to the road.

According the waste management agency, the errant female driver of the vehicle with the number plate FST 670 YF, was apprehended by its men throwing dirt out of her car on Tuesday along Adeniyi Jones junction inwards Aromire, in the Ikeja axis of the state.

The agency in a statement via X, said efforts to make the woman pick up the waste proved abortive because she drove off.

“A woman driving a yellow car, with number plate FST 670 YF, was sighted this morning at Adeniyi Jones junction inwards Aromire, dropping waste from her car. All efforts to make her pick up the waste proved abortive, as she drove off.”

The LAWMA however, said it had alerted the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency to flag the woman down if seen anywhere in the metropolis and made to face the full weight of the law.

“All LASTMA officials are hereby notified to flag her car down anywhere she is seen. She will be arrested and prosecuted according to the environmental laws of the state.

“We cannot consolidate on the efforts to make the environment cleaner and better when a few individuals are bent on derailing the government’s efforts,” the statement concluded.

