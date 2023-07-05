Metro
LAWMA to seal houses without waste bins from July 7
The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) will start sealing houses without waste bins on Lagos Island and Mainland from July 7.
The LAWMA Executive Director, Finance, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.
He said the decision followed the release of abatement notices to the affected areas by the agency in May.
The director urged property owners and residents to procure adequate waste bins for their homes.
Adebiyi said: “It is crucial for residents to cultivate proper environmental habits and support the efforts of the authority to establish a cleaner and more livable environment.
“By taking action against violations and ensuring compliance, we can create a sustainable environment and help build the Lagos of our dream.”
He said the latest notice would serve as a final warning to residents who are yet to procure the bins and maintain proper waste management practices.
READ ALSO: Police arrests two LAWMA staff for alleged fake kidnap
The LAWMA official stressed that the enforcement action was aimed at encouraging responsible environmental behavior and reducing pollution in the state.
“LAWMA’s Enforcement Team will target areas on Lagos Mainland and Island, where violations have been observed.
“The team will carry out thorough inspections to identify individuals, households, or businesses that have consistently neglected waste management guidelines.
“Those found in violation will receive an intention to seal notice, outlining the specific actions required to rectify the situation and avoid further penalties,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...