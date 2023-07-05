LAWMA to seal houses without waste bins from July 7

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) will start sealing houses without waste bins on Lagos Island and Mainland from July 7.

The LAWMA Executive Director, Finance, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said the decision followed the release of abatement notices to the affected areas by the agency in May.

The director urged property owners and residents to procure adequate waste bins for their homes.

Adebiyi said: “It is crucial for residents to cultivate proper environmental habits and support the efforts of the authority to establish a cleaner and more livable environment.

“By taking action against violations and ensuring compliance, we can create a sustainable environment and help build the Lagos of our dream.”

He said the latest notice would serve as a final warning to residents who are yet to procure the bins and maintain proper waste management practices.

The LAWMA official stressed that the enforcement action was aimed at encouraging responsible environmental behavior and reducing pollution in the state.

“LAWMA’s Enforcement Team will target areas on Lagos Mainland and Island, where violations have been observed.

“The team will carry out thorough inspections to identify individuals, households, or businesses that have consistently neglected waste management guidelines.

“Those found in violation will receive an intention to seal notice, outlining the specific actions required to rectify the situation and avoid further penalties,” he added.

