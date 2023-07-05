NSCDC arrests bus driver over alleged theft of N1.8m

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a commercial bus driver, Babatunde Adekunle for allegedly withdrawing money fraudulently from a customer’s account in Kwara State.

The NSCDC in the state, Umar Mohammed, told journalists on Wednesday in Ilorin that the suspect was arrested through a tracking device at the corps’ Intelligence Unit.

He said the command received a complaint that the suspect fraudulently collected someone’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and withdrew a total sum of N1.8 million from the victim’s account.

The 37-year-old suspect told journalists the victim approached him at a commercial bank’s ATM machine and pleaded for assistance in withdrawing money.

The suspect said he swapped his ATM card with the victim’s ATM card after the transaction and used a Point of Sale (PoS) machine to withdraw the money and paid the agent his charges.

“The POS agent was later arrested, and this later led to my arrest,” he said.

