Mmesoma admits scoring 249, insists she printed result showing 360 from JAMB portal

Ejikeme Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls secondary school in Nnewi, Anambra State, accused of forging her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, on Wednesday, admitted she scored 249.

Mmesoma, who spoke in an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, said the only SMS she sent to JAMB was through its support system.

“That’s the only SMS I sent there.

“They didn’t reply. If they check their JAMB Support System, they would see that I sent a text message. They didn’t reply. The one I checked through the USSD code is the one of 360 that I saw.

“After all said and done, I now saw that I got 249. I sent them a text message there to know what really happened — the JAMB Support System. If they go to their system, they will see it there,” she said.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Mmesoma had earlier claimed she scored 362 in the 2023 UTME, but JAMB refuted her claim.

Read also: Mmesoma: Reps urge JAMB to suspend punitive action on UTME candidate

JAMB, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin later accused her of forging her result.

According to Benjamin, its records indicated the candidate had sent a series of messages to the board’s automated telecoms system, including the results showing an aggregate of 362.

JAMB however insisted that her result is “patently fake”, saying it had withdrawn her result and consequently barred her from writing the examination for the next three years.

She however argued that she ought not to be blamed for the controversy, insisting that banning her for three years was not fair.

“It’s not my fault that I printed my result like that and they said that I forged my result. It’s not my fault. So, them banning it is not fair”, she said.

Speaking further, the Anambra indigene claimed her “results notification” slip for the UTME showing a score of 362 out of 400 was printed from the JAMB results portal.

