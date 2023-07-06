Blind man remanded in prison custody for allegedly defiling 13-yr-old in Lagos

A visually impaired man, Francis Ugachukwu has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre by the an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos State for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Justice Abiola Soladoye handed down the remand order against Ugachukwu pending the hearing and filing of his bail application.

The accused person, who was arraigned on one count charge of defilement, pleaded not guilty.

Read also: Politicians have ganged up against workers, masses, NLC rails against subsidy removal

The state prosecution counsel, Abimbola Abolade, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in November 2022, at No. 16 Kareem Giwa Street, Abule-Osun, Ojoo, Lagos State.

Abolade also told the court that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Justice Soladoye adjourned the case until October 18 for a hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now