Metro
Blind man remanded in prison custody for allegedly defiling 13-yr-old in Lagos
A visually impaired man, Francis Ugachukwu has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre by the an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos State for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.
Justice Abiola Soladoye handed down the remand order against Ugachukwu pending the hearing and filing of his bail application.
The accused person, who was arraigned on one count charge of defilement, pleaded not guilty.
The state prosecution counsel, Abimbola Abolade, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in November 2022, at No. 16 Kareem Giwa Street, Abule-Osun, Ojoo, Lagos State.
Abolade also told the court that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.
Justice Soladoye adjourned the case until October 18 for a hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial.
