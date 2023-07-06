Police kills one armed robbery suspect, recovers AK-47 rifle in Gombe

Operatives of Gombe State Police Command have neutralized one suspected armed robber, and recovered one AK47 rifle.

According to a press statement by the Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Abubakar Mu’azu, On 6/7/2023 at about 0145hrs, information was received from a trailer driver along the Gombe-Bojude axis that some suspected armed robbers had blocked the Gombe to Degeze road and robbed drivers and passengers of their properties.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 21 suspected burglars in Gombe

On receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Bojude Division who were on routine patrol rushed to the scene on a rescue mission.

On getting to the scene, “the armed robbers engaged the operatives in a gun duel but were subdued by the fire-power of the Police who succeeded in neutralizing one of the robbers and recovered an AK 47 rifle and a phone as exhibits, the corpse has been deposited at the morgue”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now