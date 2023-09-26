Tribunal strikes out ADC’s petition against Gombe gov’s election

The Gombe State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, on Tuesday, dismissed the petition filed by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) against the election of Governor Inuwa Yahaya and his Deputy, Manassah Daniel of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ADC had approached the tribunal to challenge the declaration and return of Yahaya over alleged multiplicity and variations in the arrangement of names on the certificates of his deputy without accompanying affidavits, saying their ticket was rendered invalid.

The party also alleged instances of corrupt practices and massive vote buying.

The Tribunal, however, in its judgment, struck out the petition on the basis of lack of proof.

Accordingly to the tribunal, it was a pre-election matter and that the deputy had met the minimum certificate requirement to run.

Other judgments are currently underway.

