Abuja court stops planned impeachment of Ondo dep gov, Aiyedatiwa

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Tuesday, got temporary relieve as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching him over alleged gross misconduct.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the ruling shortly after Aiyedatiwa’s counsel, Kayode Adewusi, moved an ex-parte motion to that effect.

Justice Nwite also restrained the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu from nominating a new deputy governor and forwarding same to the lawmakers for approval pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

Justice Nwite said he was of the view that the interest of justice would be met by granting the application.

“Therefore, the application of the applicant succeeds,” he said.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Aiyedatiwa had, in a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1294/2023, sued the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Others joined in the suit were Gov. Akeredoku, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Judge of Ondo State and the House of Assembly as 1st to 6th respondents respectively.

In the application dated and filed by Mr Adelanke Akinrata on Sept. 21, Aiyedatiwa sought for four reliefs.

Justice further issued an order of interim injunction restraining Akeredolu, his servants or privies from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing and preventing Aiyedatiwa in carrying out the functions of his office as deputy governor of Ondo State.

Justice Nwite, who granted all the reliefs, adjourned the matter until Oct. 9 for hearing.

