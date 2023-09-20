Ondo Assembly begins move to impeach deputy governor

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday commenced a move to impeach the state’s Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a petition signed by nine out of the 26 members of the House, the lawmakers accused Aiyedatiwa of gross misconduct during his time as acting governor of the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, directed the Clerk of the House, Mr. Benjamin Jaiyeola, to write a letter to the deputy governor on the allegations against him.

Reports emerged last week that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who returned to the country 13 days ago after a three-month medical vacation in Germany, no longer sees eye-to-eye with his deputy.

The governor had on September 12 sacked the media aides attached to the office of the deputy governor.

He also disbanded the media crew attached to the Aiyedatiwa’s office.

However, in a statement issued by his media aide, Kenneth Odusola, the deputy governor dismissed rumours of a rift with his principal.

Aiyedatiwa, who described the rumour of feud between the two men as “pure fabrications” aimed at denting his image, declared his loyalty to Akeredolu and vowed that no amount of fabricated lies would change that.

