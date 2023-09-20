Police declares 24-hour curfew in Kano after tribunal’s verdict

The Kano State police command has declared a 24-hour curfew following the ruling of the state governorship election petition tribunal.

The tribunal earlier on Wednesday nullified Governor Abba Yusuf’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

In a judgement delivered via Zoom, the panel declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, as the winner of the election.

The tribunal also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Yusuf and presented another one to the APC candidate.

The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, who announced the development in a broadcast, said a combined team of security operatives has been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

