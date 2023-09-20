News
Abuja light rail to be ready in eight months – Presidency
The presidency said on Wednesday the Chinese construction company handling the Abuja light rail project has committed to deliver the project in eight months.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the assurance was in line with current administration’s resolve to enhance infrastructure development across the country.
He said: “The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, extracted this commitment from the management of CCECC (China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Limited) when its Chairman, Mr. Jason Zhang, led some members of his management team on a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa today.
READ ALSO: Railway debt service rises amid N1.31bn decline in revenue
“Vice President Shettima described CCECC as part of Nigeria’s history, saying the Chinese construction giant has played a pivotal role in developing Nigeria’s landmark projects, adding that their commitment to the development of Nigeria and Africa is commendable.
“He assured CCECC that the present administration will sustain the existing relationship with the company and the people of China, saying the Abuja rail project, like others, remains dear to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people.”
