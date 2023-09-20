Nigerian govt plans ‘low-key’ independence anniversary celebration

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said on Wednesday that Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day would be celebrated without the usual fanfare. ⁣

He disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Akume, who was silent on issues discussed at the meeting, said October 1 would be a time for reflections as Nigerians to think deeply on the journey forward.⁣

He said: “Independence is a historic event for any country and we Nigerians are no exemptions. ⁣



⁣“We are fully prepared for celebrations and for obvious reasons, it is going to be low-key. We wish Nigerians the best of luck and I want to assure them that better days are coming and pretty soon too.

“Let me emphasise that this year’s event is going to be low-key, we are not going on a fantastic jamboree at Eagle Square and other locations. ⁣

“It’s a time for reflections…to think very deeply as a people. This journey is being charted by the captain of the ship.” ⁣

