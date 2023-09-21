They’ve collected N71bn, but the job is terrible, Umahi queries work on East-West road

Sen. Dave Umahi, the minister of works, on Wednesday, issued an order to immediately halt construction at the Kaiama stretch of the East-West route in Bayelsa State in response to concerns about the contractor’s subpar work.

While expressing his fury over the situation, Umahi claimed that the contractor was providing subpar work while getting N71 billion.

Umahi addressed the media as he inspected important road developments, such as the multibillion-naira Bodo-Bonny route and the Port Harcourt-Enugu road in Rivers State.

He said, “Their jobs are not totally bad. When it comes to bridges, they have built 11 bridges, excellent, beautiful bridges they have done. I give them a vote of confidence. And then I approve the work. If they bring any paper on that they would be paid.

“Now, I think section three from Kiaima, is totally a vote of no confidence. They have been paid N71bn, and the job is terrible. I have asked them to stop and come and sit down with us at Abuja; they must tell me why the roads failed. They have to tell me.

“You cannot be doing construction, you are on-site and the road is failing, you are still doing the same thing, something must be wrong. Let us know what is wrong and redesign the road. I have ordered that they should not be paid and they will not be paid.”

