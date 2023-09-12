Akeredolu sacks Ondo deputy governor’s media aides amidst rumours of feud

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has sacked the media aides attached to the office of his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Akure, said his principal also disbanded the media crew attached to the deputy governor’s office.

The governor, according to him, directed the Ministry of Information and Orientation to provide adequate coverage for the activities of the deputy’s governor office henceforth.

There are insinuations that Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa no longer see eye-to-eye, a few days after the former returned to the country after a three-month vacation in Germany.

The governor returned to the country last Thursday and resumed duty 24 hours later.

The statement read: “They are to submit all government properties in their possession to the Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor. Similarly, the Press Crew attached to the office of the deputy governor has been disbanded.

“Consequently, all members of the Press Crew are to report back to their various ministries and stations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now