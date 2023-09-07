Akeredolu returns home after three-month medical vacation in Germany

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday returned to the country after a medical vacation in Germany.

The governor left the country for medical treatment in the European nation in June.

He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard a private jet with flight number N728LB at 3:30 p.m. to the warm embrace of family members, friends, and associates.

In a chat with journalists, the Ondo State House of Assembly Majority Leader, Mr. Wole Ogunmolasuyi, said the governor was already at home in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“We thank God the governor has arrived in the country. He landed in Abuja and moved straight to Ibadan,” the majority leader added.

