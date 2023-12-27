News
Akeredolu’s death a huge national loss – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday described the death of the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as a huge national loss.
Akeredolu died in a German hospital in the early hours of Wednesday after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer and leukaemia.
He was 67.
In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said the late governor was a courageous, amiable personality and brilliant lawyer in his lifetime.
The party also described Aketi as he was affectionately called as an outstanding administrator with deep understanding and capacity for leadership especially in his roles towards the unity, stability, and development of the country.
READ ALSO: ‘A compassionate leader and soulmate,’ Tinubu praises Akeredolu in death
The statement read: “His death is a huge national loss. He was an unrepentant fighter for fairness, equity, and justice in the affairs of the nation.
“He believed in true federalism, respect, defense and protection of ethnic nationalities which he advocated as a prerequisite for peace and development in our nation.”
The party commiserated with Akeredolu’s widow, Betty, his children, and the people of Ondo State on the unfortunate incident.
