Baptist Church confirms loss of nine members in Plateau attacks

The President of the Baptist Conference in Plateau, Rev. Keoleh Saleh, said on Wednesday the church lost nine of its members in recent attacks in the state.

At least 160 people were confirmed dead and several others injured in the coordinated attacks across 15 communities of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State.

The criminals also destroyed 1, 290 houses, farmlands and other properties worth millions of naira in the attacks that took place between Saturday and Sunday.

More than 80 persons sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in the state.

Saleh disclosed this when he visited Dares community to witness the mass burial of the victims on Wednesday.

He said the deceased were members of the Nasara Baptist Church, Dares in Tanti Baba of Bokkos.

The president, who described the incident as unfortunate, said rescue operation was still ongoing as more members of the church were still missing.

READ ALSO: Tinubu orders security agents to fish out perpetrators of Plateau killings

He said: “We are here on behalf of the Nigerian Baptist Convention to see things for ourselves and participate in this mass burial.

”At the moment, we have lost nine of our members who are from Nasara Baptist Church, Dares.

”The President of Baptist convention postponed our usual Christmas celebration just to honour our fallen members.”

Saleh, however, urged members of the church and all residents of the community put their trust in God despite the current situation.

He also called on the federal government and the security agencies to address the circle of attacks, mindless killings and wanton destruction of properties in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now