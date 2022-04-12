Buhari orders security agents to fish out perpetrators of Plateau attacks

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered security agencies to fish perpetrators of last weekend’s attacks in Plateau State.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits killed an unspecified number of people during attacks on communities in Kanam and Wase local government areas of Plateau State.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President assured Nigerians that the perpetrators of the crime would not escape justice.

He charged the security agencies to work with the state government to bring the situation under control and take steps to bring the culprits to justice quickly.

Buhari said: “I urge all our citizens, the people of Plateau State in particular, to expose the perpetrators of such incidents, their sponsors and those who encourage such criminals who carry out these dastardly acts of murder so that the law will take its course. They must not be forgiven.”

