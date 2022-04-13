Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday April 13th, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘We wished him well in his presidential bid,’ Lawan says after Osinbajo’s dinner with APC senators

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Tuesday the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the National Assembly would work hard for the party’s success in the 2023 general elections. Read More

2. #OsinbajoDeclares: MURIC accuses Osinbajo of stabbing Tinubu in the back, playing RCCG’s card

An Islamic advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has accused Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of stabbing former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the back and playing out a script by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Read more

3. Northern Elders renew demand for Buhari’s resignation over insecurity

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Tuesday renewed its demand for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation over worsening insecurity in the country, particularly in the north. Read more

4. After writing Reps, Buhari requests Senate’s approval for increase in fuel subsidy to N4tr

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate’s approval for adjustments to the 2022 fiscal framework to accommodate the increase in fuel subsidy to N4 trillion. Read more

5. New APC national chairman, Adamu, resigns position as senator

The new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, has resigned his position as senator representing Nasarawa West at the ninth Assembly. Read more

6. Nigeria deserves massive apologies from APC —Momodu

Dele Momodu, a former presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and publisher of Ovation Magazine has slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the appalling state of the country’s economy. Read more

7. NGX: CAP, Neimeth among top stocks as investors make N181.7bn in 8 hours

Investors at the Nigerian capital market went home with N181.7 billion on Tuesday as the bourse’s bullish run reached the second day. Read more

8. Dollar affecting lives in Nigeria, Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey says in critique of US govt

The founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has fault the U.S financial system, stating that America’s currency affects countries like Nigeria, where foreign goods and services are traded in dollar. Read more

9. Man kills girlfriend, sleeps with corpse for six days for money rituals

A 28-year-old man identified as Ifeanyi Njoku, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly killing his 24-year-old girlfriend, Precious Okeke, and sleeping with her corpse for six days for money ritual purposes. Read more

10. Brilliant Chelsea out of Champions League after extra-time defeat in Real Madrid thriller

Chelsea almost completed an incredible comeback against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League but failed in the final minutes. Read more

