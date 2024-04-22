Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 22, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. APC guber primary: Party members beat Ondo commissioner for allegedly hiding result sheets
The Ondo State Commmissioner for Health, Dr Banjo Ajaka, was on Saturday, attacked and beaten up by aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the governorship primary election for allegedly hiding election result sheets.Read more
2. ‘Stop the bloodbath in Middle Belt,’ group tells Nigerian govt
A group under the aegies of the Middle Belt Journalists Forum (MBJF), has called on the Federal Government to stop the incessant attacks and killings in the Middle Belt region by terrorists and bandits.Read more
3. More trouble for Ganduje as another APC ward faction suspends him
Despite the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), nullifying the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje by 12 ward chairmen in the Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano State, another faction of the party in the same council has announced the suspension of the former state governor with immediate effect.Read more
4. SERAP threatens to sue 36 governors, Wike over FAAC allocations since 1999
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Nigeria’s 36 state governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr Nyesom Wike to “provide our organization with documents on the spending of trillions of FAAC allocations received by your state and the FCT since 1999, and to widely publish any such documents.”Read more
5. Prof Akintoye, Igboho, others write open letter to Tinubu, seeks exit of Yorubas from Nigeria
A group under the auspices of the Yoruba Self-Determination Movement (YSDM), has written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu seeking a peaceful breakaway from Nigeria.Read more
6. Nigeria goes for $2.2bn loan from World Bank, budgetary support from AfDB
The Federal Government is set to receive a $2.2 billion loan from the World Bank at a low interest rate of about 1%.Read more
7. Expect ups and downs in FX rate movement, CBN boss, Cardoso advises
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso has advised Nigerians to expect an up and down movement in the rate of the foreign exchange while assuring that theapex bank is doing everything possible to achieve a stable FX rate.Read more
8. Amid CEO’s sudden resignation, First Bank halts plan to raise N300bn fresh capital
Amid the sudden resignation of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Nigeria Limited, Adesola Adeduntan, FBN Holdings Plc has announced the cancellation of its proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).Read more
9. Uyo Court jails proprietor of internet fraud academy 10 years
The Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentence of the proprietor of Uyo Cybercrime Training Centre, Ikemesit Edet ((a.k.a Hustle Kingdom HK).Read more
10. El Clasico: Late winner helps Real Madrid seal comeback against Barcelona
La Liga leaders, Real Madrid and rivals Barcelona played out a thrilling El Clasico at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.
