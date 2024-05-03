Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 3, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Umahi denies ongoing road rehabilitation caused Rivers tanker explosion
Nigeria’s Minister of Works, David Umahi, has refuted claims in some quarters that the ongoing rehabilitation of the Eleme section of the East-West Road in Rivers State was responsible for last Friday’s tanker explosion which claimed five lives.Read more
2. Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: Obi defends demolitions during his tenure as Anambra gov
The raging controversies surrounding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is yet to abate, especially the strong criticisms of the project by the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi.Read more
3. Police arrests suspected mastermind of Abuja-Kaduna train attack
Police operatives have arrested the suspected mastermind of the March 2022 Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Ibrahim Abdullahi aka Mandi.Read more
4. Tinubu’s govt will not blame Buhari for challenges – Shettima
Vice-President Kashim Shettima.said on Thursday President Bola Tinubu’s administration would not blame former President Muhammadu Buhari’ government for the current challenges.Read more
5. Court adjourns Binance tax evasion trial until May 17
A Nigerian court has adjourned the legal proceedings against cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two of its executives on charges of tax evasion and money laundering.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 2, 2024
6. Tinubu should appoint Peter Obi Minister of Condolence and Politicisation of Disaster —Omokri
The constant attacks on the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, by former Presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri, has continued unabated as the ex-aide to President Goodluck Jonathan has accused Obi of always looking for negative news to use against the government of President Bola Tinubu.Read more
7. Kaduna IRS shuts down MTN, Glo, others masts over N5.8bn unpaid taxes
The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) on Thursday sealed six telecommunication masts across the state’s metropolis over outstanding taxes totalling N5.8 billion.Read more
8. Nigeria gives condition for approval of gas distribution licences to firms
The Federal Government has promised stringent measures for gas companies seeking gas distribution licences in the country.Read more
9. Lagos market set ablaze as Yoruba, Hausa hoodlums clash
The popular Ile-Epo Market located at Abule-Egba in Alimosho local government area of Lagos State, was on Thursday, set ablaze as violence erupted between Yoruba and Hausa hoodlums following a clash that began on Wednesday night.Read more
10. Chowdeck secures $2.5m seed funding to optimize food delivery in Nigeria
Chowdeck, a Nigerian on-demand delivery service, has secured $2.5 million in seed funding to optimize operations and support expansion into more cities across the country.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...