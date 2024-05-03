Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 3, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Umahi denies ongoing road rehabilitation caused Rivers tanker explosion

Nigeria’s Minister of Works, David Umahi, has refuted claims in some quarters that the ongoing rehabilitation of the Eleme section of the East-West Road in Rivers State was responsible for last Friday’s tanker explosion which claimed five lives.Read more

2. Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: Obi defends demolitions during his tenure as Anambra gov

The raging controversies surrounding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is yet to abate, especially the strong criticisms of the project by the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi.Read more

3. Police arrests suspected mastermind of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Police operatives have arrested the suspected mastermind of the March 2022 Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Ibrahim Abdullahi aka Mandi.Read more

4. Tinubu’s govt will not blame Buhari for challenges – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima.said on Thursday President Bola Tinubu’s administration would not blame former President Muhammadu Buhari’ government for the current challenges.Read more

5. Court adjourns Binance tax evasion trial until May 17

A Nigerian court has adjourned the legal proceedings against cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two of its executives on charges of tax evasion and money laundering.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 2, 2024

6. Tinubu should appoint Peter Obi Minister of Condolence and Politicisation of Disaster —Omokri

The constant attacks on the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, by former Presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri, has continued unabated as the ex-aide to President Goodluck Jonathan has accused Obi of always looking for negative news to use against the government of President Bola Tinubu.Read more

7. Kaduna IRS shuts down MTN, Glo, others masts over N5.8bn unpaid taxes

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) on Thursday sealed six telecommunication masts across the state’s metropolis over outstanding taxes totalling N5.8 billion.Read more

8. Nigeria gives condition for approval of gas distribution licences to firms

The Federal Government has promised stringent measures for gas companies seeking gas distribution licences in the country.Read more

9. Lagos market set ablaze as Yoruba, Hausa hoodlums clash

The popular Ile-Epo Market located at Abule-Egba in Alimosho local government area of Lagos State, was on Thursday, set ablaze as violence erupted between Yoruba and Hausa hoodlums following a clash that began on Wednesday night.Read more

10. Chowdeck secures $2.5m seed funding to optimize food delivery in Nigeria

Chowdeck, a Nigerian on-demand delivery service, has secured $2.5 million in seed funding to optimize operations and support expansion into more cities across the country.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now