Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 4, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. SERAP, NGE urge Nigerian govt, govs to ‘stop using repressive laws to target journalists, critics’

As the international community marks the World Press Freedom Day, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) have urged Nigerian authorities at all levels of government to “stop using repressive and anti-media laws such as the Cybercrimes Act and some codes of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to target, intimidate and harass journalists, critics and media houses.”Read more

2. Reps to review laws, practices restricting press freedom

The House of Representatives on Friday promised to review the laws and practices restricting press freedom in the country.Read more

3. NiMet tells Nigerians to brace for three days of cloud cover, thunderstorms

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a weather forecast predicting three days of cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms across the country.Read more

4. Court adjourns Emefiele’s fraud trial to May 9

The Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Friday adjourned till May 9 the consideration of an additional proof of evidence submitted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the trial of a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.Read more

5. Wike reconciles with Magnus Abe, promotes unity in Rivers APC

In a significant development, Magnus Abe and Nyesom Wike, two prominent political figures in Rivers State, have put an end to their long-standing rift.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 2, 2024

6. Court restrains police from arresting Kano APC ward officers behind Ganduje’s suspension

Justice Yusuf Ubale of the Kano State High Court on Friday granted restrained the Nigeria Police from arresting the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward officers behind the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.Read more

7. Nigeria to divest 26 oil blocks of 8.211m barrels reserves

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, said on Friday the International Oil Companies (IOCs) have proposed the divestment of 26 oil blocs with 8.211 million barrels of oil reserves to indigenous companies.Read more

8. Nigerian govt unbundles TCN, new system operator emerges

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has unbundled the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and ordered it to transfer all market and system operation functions to the newly established Nigerian Independent System Operator of Nigeria Limited (NISO).Read more

9. FMC Keffi sacks two staff, suspends 6 over job racketeering

The management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, Nasarawa State has sacked two of its staff over job racketeering.Read more

10. Police detains 30 suspects over links to failed coup in Turkey

Police operatives in Turkey have detained 30 suspects over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now