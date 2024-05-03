Court adjourns Emefiele’s fraud trial to May 9

The Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Friday adjourned till May 9 the consideration of an additional proof of evidence submitted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the trial of a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The commission arraigned Emefiele for alleged $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion fraud.

Justice Rahman Oshodi in his short ruling said he had considered the submissions of both the parties and was satisfied with the reasons given by the defence for adjournment.

He said: “I have considered the conflicting submissions regarding whether I should adjourn for further continuation of trial or not.

“I am satisfied with the reasons given by the defence.

“For the adjournment sought, I grant it.

“I adjourn until May 9 for continuation of trial.”

Earlier, the counsel for the former CBN governor, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), had informed the court that the prosecution had filed an additional proof of evidence and he needed enough time to go through it.

He said that Emefiele had not seen the document and that justice rushed was justice crushed.

“I am constrained at this point to ask your lordship to do justice, the proof must be served early enough but I was being served this morning.

“Defence may find anything useful in the additional proof of evidence to cross-examine the witness in the box.

“I humbly urge the court to adjourn this matter so that I can thoroughly go through it and study it,” he said.

The second defence counsel, Mr. Adeyinka Kotoye (SAN), also aligned himself with the submission of the first defence counsel.

Kotoye argued that it was only in this part of the world that prosecution would be conducting investigation while a case was already ongoing in court.

He, therefore, urged the court to adjourn the case in the interest of justice and allow the defence to study the additional proof of evidence.

