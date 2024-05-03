NiMet tells Nigerians to brace for three days of cloud cover, thunderstorms

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a weather forecast predicting three days of cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms across the country.

This forecast, released earlier today, applies from Friday, May 3rd to Sunday, May 5th, 2024.

The report details regional variations in the expected conditions. The northern region can expect a mix of sunshine and haze, with a chance of morning thunderstorms in some areas like Taraba State.

Sunny skies with occasional cloud patches are predicted for the north-central region, with thunderstorms possible later in the day over parts of Niger, Kogi, Kwara, and the Federal Capital Territory.

Southern Nigerians can expect predominantly cloudy skies throughout the forecast period. NiMet predicts morning thunderstorms in some coastal states like Lagos, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River. Scattered thunderstorms are also anticipated later in the day across various southern states, including Edo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, and many others.

“The cloudy atmosphere is expected over the southern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states,” the forecast reads.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi and Plateau states,” the forecast reads.“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the southern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers states in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over the region.”

The weather agency advises citizens to be cautious in areas where thunderstorms are forecast. Strong winds may precede the rain, and residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions.

“Strong winds may precede rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur; the public should take adequate precaution.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.”

