News
Temperature to rise above 40 degrees in next 48 hrs, NiMet warns Nigerians
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of a possible rise in temperature across some cities in Nigeria which may lead to thermal discomfort.
The agency made this known in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, on Monday.
The agency said observations from the source region indicated that temperature was expected to rise above 40 degrees in the next 48 hours.
READ ALSO:NiMet warns of imminent thunderstorms across Nigeria
The statement reads: “Parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, and Adamawa States are expected to record temperatures higher than 40°C.
“While most parts of the northern cities are expected to record temperatures between 35°C to 40°C, this includes parts of Oyo, Kwara, FCT, Nasarawa, and Benue States.”
The agency, therefore, advised the people in the concerned locations to drink a lot of fluid through this period.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...