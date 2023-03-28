Temperature to rise above 40 degrees in next 48 hrs, NiMet warns Nigerians

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of a possible rise in temperature across some cities in Nigeria which may lead to thermal discomfort.

The agency made this known in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, on Monday.

The agency said observations from the source region indicated that temperature was expected to rise above 40 degrees in the next 48 hours.

The statement reads: “Parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, and Adamawa States are expected to record temperatures higher than 40°C.

“While most parts of the northern cities are expected to record temperatures between 35°C to 40°C, this includes parts of Oyo, Kwara, FCT, Nasarawa, and Benue States.”

The agency, therefore, advised the people in the concerned locations to drink a lot of fluid through this period.

