Nigerian govt appoints directors to aviation agencies

The Federal Government has appointed directors to five agencies in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on December 14 sacked the directors of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The minister sacked the directors just 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu dismissed the chief executives of the agencies.

The Head of Press in the ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, confirmed the appointments in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement read: “All the newly appointed Directors are to get in touch with the Director, Human Resource Department of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to collect their letters of appointment as the appointment is with immediate effect.

“Also, a new directorate called the Cargo Services has been created at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria to ameliorate issues besetting the sector.

The new directors and their agencies:

FAAN:

– Engr. Muniru Adejare Abiola, Director, Engineering Services

– Capt. Abdullahi Mohmood, Director, Airport Operations

– Ayodele Olatiregun, Director, Finance and Accounts

– Luqman Olatubosun Eniola, Director, Human Resources and Administration

– Igbafe Afegbai, Director, Aviation Security Services

– Mrs. Bridget Gold, Director, Legal Services/ Company Secretary

– Jensen Asaba, Director, Corporate Services

– Obiageli Orah, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

– Henry Agbebire, Director, Special Duties

– Adebola Joy Agunbiade, Director, Commercial and Business Development

– To Be Appointed Shortly Director, Cargo Services.

NiMet:

– Prof. Vincent Ezikornwor Weli, Director, Weather Services

– Prof. Odjugo Peter Akpodiogaga Ovuyovwiroye, Director, Research And Training

– Onyegbule Glory Amarachi, Director, Applied Meteorological Services

– Abdulkareem Hamid Olayinka, Director, Engineering and Technical Services

– Funke Adebayo Arowojobe, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

– Shola Gabriel, Director, Legal Services/Company Secretary

– Nasiru Sani, Director, Human Resources and Administration

– Alex Akoji Yusuf, Director, Finance and Accounts

– Airiohuodion Henry Omonzojie, Director, Corporate Services.

NAMA:

– Muonemeh Ndubuisi Lotenna, Director, Finance And Accounts

– John Tayo, Director, Operations

– Abimbola Ladipo, Director, Human Resources and Administration

– Engr. Ijeoma Ihenachor, Director, Safety Electronic and Engineering Services

– Rita Isemiuhonmon Egbadon, Director, Legal Services/Company Secretary

– Abdullahi Musa, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

– Abba Ahmad, Director, Special Duties

– Ibrahim Aliyu, Director of Corporate Services.

NCAA:

– Engr. Balang Godwin, Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards

– Yinka Boboye, Director, Air Transport Regulations

– Capt. Donald Spiff, Director, Operations, Licensing and Training

– Michael Achimugu, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

– Omogo Bernard Onwe Chinedu, Director, Avsec Regulation

– Olufemi Odukoya, Director, Finance and Accounts

– Engr. Victor Goyea, Director, Airworthiness Standards

– Barr. Mary Tufano, Director, Legal Services/ Company Secretary

– Anastasia Gbem, Director, Human Resources and Administration

– Horatius Egwa, Director, Special Duties

– Rebecca Eyiuche Aghadinazu, Director, Corporate Services

NSIB:

– Engr. Abdulahi Babanya, Director, Engineering Services

– Odita Francis Isioma, Director, Operations

– Engr. Nwobu Patrick, Director, Transport Investigation

– Esosa Eremwanarua, Director, Legal Services/ Company Secretary

– Engr. Lawal Abdulmumin, Director, Human Resources

– Mrs. Bimbo Olawunmi Oladeji, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

– Dr. Okundaye-Oke Itohan Folake, Director, Finance And Accounts

– Baro Henry Minabowanre, Director, Corporate Services

