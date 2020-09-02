Directors to lose jobs as Nigerian govt mulls merger of aviation agencies

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would soon undertake a major restructuring in the industry.

The minister, who disclosed this in a chat with State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, said in the exercise, some directorates and agencies under the ministry would be merged in line with international best practices.

He added that some directors in the aviation industry would lose their jobs in the exercise.

The merger, according to Sirika will make all agencies under the ministry very efficient, reduce bureaucracy, streamline and narrow them in accordance with industry practices in other parts of the world.

The minister said the arrangement is contained in a roadmap already approved by the president.

He also said a new Civil Aviation Act would be in place before the end of the year.

Sirika said: “Some of the directors that don’t fall in the approved roadmap will certainly have to go. It’s just a matter of policy and it is going to cut across almost every single agency there.

“I had explained how we are not able to take in one agency 45 general managers, each one of them will be 17. But we are not bound by any law, it’s just matters of policy. This government in place is looking at all areas where we can make more efficient the act of governance.

“So in the discharge of that duty, we have carried out those changes, they will continue across the board and they are in the interest of the industry, aviation, and the country Nigeria.

“The civil aviation act is at third reading now in the National Assembly after they must have conducted a public hearing. That will bring further changes in civil aviation to make them very efficient and cost-effective in driving the policy of the government.”

