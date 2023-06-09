Group calls for arrest, prosecution of ex-Minister, Sirika, over Nigeria Air scandal

A Northern group under the aegies of Concerned Northern Forum (CNF), has called for the arrest and prosecution of immediate past Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika over the scandal associated with the Nigeria Air project.

The forum, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by its Chairman, Ali Muhammad, said Sirika and all involved in the alleged fraud must be investigated thoroughly and those found wanting be made to face the full weight of the law.

The forum called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) not to wait any further in arresting Sirika alongside the co-perpetrators that took part in “deceiving Nigeria, shaming it before the international community.”

“The call for arrest of Hadi Sirika followed the recent revelation by the interim MD of the so called ‘Nigerian Airline’, Captain Dapo Olumide, when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Aviation, where he stated that the Nigeria Air aircraft used for unveiling of the Nigeria Air was rented from Ethiopian Airline,” the statement reads.

“No wonder the unveiling was quick, no details were made available, no one has the eyes to say he saw any features of the plane or anything.”

“The Minister was so adamant and insisted on going ahead with the unveiling of the Nigerian Air even when there was a court order acting against the same matter.

“The Nigeria Air project was a half baked project, driven by lies, deception, corruption and personal money benefits to the Minister amounting to billions of Naira.

“What Sirika did was deception and breach of trust and should not go unpunished. Hadi Sirika must be brought to face the law as it is also a disregard for the rule of law and entire justice system to proceed on matters against the order of a competent court of law.

“The Minister acted with so much impunity on several occasions. He continuously operated as a tyrant Minister, refusing to listen to no one, the aviation experts, Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, who advised against this project.

“The national embarrassment and waste of resources incurred on the country would have been averted if he had listened to advice.”

The forum also called on President Bola Tinubu not to consider Sirika for Minister or any appointment in his administration.

