NGX: Equities market sustains bullish streak as investors gain N487.7bn

On Thursday, the Nigerian equities market maintained its bullish streak for the third day running with a 1.21% growth in the All–Share Index (ASI).

The ASI increased by 891.3 basis points to 74,289.02 from 73,397.71 posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Similarly, the market capitalization rose by N487.74 billion to N40.65 trillion from N40.16 trillion recorded the previous day.

The market turnover also increased to N13.026 billion from N12.829 billion.

The market breadth was positive as 50 stocks advanced and 17 declined, while 47 others remained unchanged in 7, 990 deals.

READ ALSO: MULTIVERSE, ETI, ACCESSCORP, UBA top list of stocks to watch this week

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria and Transcorp Plc led other gainers’ chart with 10% growth each to close at N9.35 and N8.47 from their previous prices of N8.50 and N7.70 per share.

Okomu Oil Palm, Multiverse Mining and Exploration Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank, and Scoa Nigeria with 9.96%, 9.96%, 9.87 and 9.39% growth in share prices completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.

John Holt led the losers’ table as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N2.34 from its previous price of N2.60 per share.

Other decliners in today’s trading are – Lakes, Tripple Gee, and Regency Assurance with 9.94%, 9.66%, and 8.11% dip in their share prices respectively.

On the volume index, Abbey Mortgage Bank traded 224.085 million shares valued at N365.2 million in 17 deals followed by Access Bank Holding which traded 65.795 million shares worth N1.52 billion in 584 deals.

Transcorp traded 65.305 million shares valued at N552.5 million in 419 deals.

On the value index, Nestle traded stocks worth N2.650 billion in 82 deals followed by Geregu with N1.818 billion stocks in 77 deals.

GTCO completed the top three in this category by trading N1.744 billion shares in 258 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now