British court rejects P&ID’s application on $11bn judgement given in Nigeria’s favour

A British court on Thursday rejected an application by Process & Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) to appeal the judgement which stopped the enforcement of the $11 arbitral award against Nigeria.

Justice Robin Knowles of the Commercial Court of England and Wales had on October 23 halted the enforcement of the award against Nigeria.

In his ruling on that day, the judge held that P&ID secured a contract to build a gas processing plant in Calabar, Cross River State, in 2010 through a fraudulent approach.

He declared that the company paid bribes to Nigerian officials who drafted the gas processing and supply agreement at the time.

P&ID, thereafter, applied to appeal the judgement.

Knowles, who delivered Thursday’s judgement, ruled that the award against Nigeria should be thrown out immediately.

He stressed that P&ID did not disclose the bribery when it proceeded to arbitration against Nigeria.

