Alleged $200m bribe: AGF to review Shasore’s case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Friday the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation had requested the review of the criminal case against former Lagos State Attorney-General, Olasupo Shasore.

The EFCC counsel, Mr. Bala Sanga (SAN), told the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, at the resumed hearing of the case.

He said the AGF request was due to the recent judgment of a United Kingdom Court on the gas processing and supply agreement between Nigeria and Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) Limited.

The British court in October overturned an arbitration award in favour of P&ID which had accrued interest worth $11 billion.

He said: “The judgment was delivered after five years of legal fireworks which were finally given in favour of Nigeria, as the court quashed the $11 billion arbitration award in favour of P&ID.

“As a result of the judgement of the London Court, which I can call the ‘mother case,’ the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation has recalled all documents for a comprehensive review and we have a letter to that effect.

“We, therefore, request for an adjournment as the prosecution awaits the outcome of the review.”

The lead defense counsel, Mr. Chijioke Okoli (SAN), did not object to the move.

Justice Mojisola Dada adjourned the case till January 24, 2024, for further report.

The anti-graft agency had charged the former commissioner with an alleged $200 million bribe.

Shasore served as the Lagos Attorney-General during former governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration from 2007-2015.

He is standing trial on a two-count charge of alleged bribery of public officers.

He, however, pleaded not guilty following his arraignment on October 21, 2022.

EFCC alleged that Shasore corruptly gave the sum of $100,000 dollars to one Olufolakemi Adelore, the Director Legal, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The money, according to the commission, was alleged to be given on account of the role Adelore played in the arbitration proceedings instituted by P&ID against the ministry.

